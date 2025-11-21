Maritime Launch Services announces the Successful Completion of its Second Suborbital Launch from its Spaceport near Canso

Maritime Launch Services Inc. announced the successful completion of its second suborbital launch demonstration from Spaceport Nova Scotia, near Canso, conducted in partnership with T-Minus Engineering.

The launch took place Thursday at 11:54 AM, with the company stating the mission marked an important milestone in advancing the operational readiness of Spaceport Nova Scotia.

Steve Matier, president and CEO of MLS, said the launch was primarily about preparations for orbital launches and coordinating with other bodies.

MLS states they conducted the launch under approved regulatory and safety frameworks.

Matier said they intended to do two launches this time around but the second vehicle wasn’t ready so they will launch that one later, most likely in the spring.