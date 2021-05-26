Maritime Launch Services Hires Nova Scotia Companies to Prepare and Build Spaceport

The proponents of a proposed spaceport near Canso has selected a number of Nova Scotia companies, including some local to build and prepare its launch complex.

Stantec, a global firm with offices in Nova Scotia will lead the spaceport facility design team.

Stantec also has been an Environmental Services Consultant with the project.

MLS is looking to break ground on the project in the fall. The President and CEO of MLS Steve Matier says the company will host and Industry Day in coordination with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough to brief the community on job opportunities and plans for construction and design of the spaceport.

The company plans to use its spaceport to place satellites into low-earth orbit. MLS intends to have eight to ten launches a year.