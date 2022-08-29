Maritime Launch Services Moving Forward with Construction of Spaceport

Maritime Launch Services says it will soon begin construction of its spaceport in Guysborough

County.

M-L-S says it has satisfied the conditions related to construction within the Environmental Assessment approval granted in 2019. With the geotechnical exploratory work complete, M-L-S says construction work can begin.

M-L-S President and C-E-O Steve Matier says some work has already started; several access roads were built with the concurrence of the provincial Natural Resources Department several months ago for geotechnical work.

Matier expects construction of the facility will take about 18 months to complete and another six months to commission. That will put first launch at the end of 2024.

The launch facility will be built on crown land near Canso, Little Dover and Hazel Hill. The company has a 20-year lease on the approximately 335 acre site, with an option of further 20-year renewal based on compliance with terms and conditions.