Maritime Launch Services says it’s still on target for a 2021 Launch at its Spaceport in Canso-Hazel Hill

A representative from Maritime Launch Services says the company is still aiming for a launch in

2021.

Last year, MLS CEO Steve Matier said he hoped to break ground this spring. On May 23, Matier said part of that hope was his optimism in being able to work through the regulatory process without any delays or issues. He added the company hasn’t changed its construction schedule or plans but they are recognizing the realism of what it takes to get though the process.

Matier said he visited the site last week to meet with investors and engineering firms as well as take part in a community liaison committee meeting last Wednesday. If MLS gets all of its regulatory processes completed by the end of the summer, they hope to do some groundbreaking on road work and site in the fall. Matier added the regulatory process is out of the company’s control.

Construction on the project is expected to last 18 months, followed by six months of commissioning. Ideally, said Matier, they would like to see construction begin next spring with the ultimate goal of a 2021 launch. MLS selected a site near the Canso-Hazel Hill as the site for its rocket launch facility in 2017.