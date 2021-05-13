Maritime Launch Services secures $10.5 Million in Financing for Proposed Spaceport near Canso

The proponent for a proposed spaceport near Canso, says it has secured $10.5 million in

financing from a Toronto investment bank. Maritime Launch Services says the funding from PowerOne Capital Markets will allow the company to achieve first flight of a small class launcher next year. The first launch using the Cyclone 4M medium class rocket will take place in 2023, according to a company news release.

Construction of the complex will begin in the fall.

The company plans to use its spaceport to place satellites into low-earth orbit. MLS intends to have eight to ten launches a year.