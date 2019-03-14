Maritime Launch Services shares plans for its Launch Facility Near Canso to a St. FX Audience

Maritime Launch Services Steve Matier held a discussion with faculty, staff, students and

community members at StFX University earlier today. Maritime Launch Services is looking to build a launch facility approximately 2-3 kilometers south of Canso.

Matier said he was invited to meet with a couple of classes with the International business college and speak from the perspective of a new business, how and why they are setting it up, and the business case.

When asked what he hopes to get across to students, Matier said “nothing ventured, nothing gained”.

Matier said the timing of the talk at the university matches with a community update they are hosting in Canso later this evening. He said the community has been positive and supportive of the launch site initiative from the get go.

The Department of Environment Web site describes the project as a private commercial launch site. The Web site also states the main project includes a launch control center, as well as a horizontal integration facility and a vertical launch area connected by a 2.4 kilometer transportation route, including a road and a railway.