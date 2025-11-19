Listen Live

Maritime Launch Services’ Spaceport to conduct Suborbital Launch Activities

Nov 19, 2025 | Local News

Activity is ramping up at the Maritime Launch Services spaceport near Canso.

The Municipality of the District of Guysborough on behalf of the company advises the spaceport will be conducting suborbital launch activities from Wednesday, November 19th until Monday, November 24th

A Cyclone 4M Rocket from Ukraine that will be used by Maritime Launch Services to send satellites into space from the Canso/Hazel Hill area.

Two notices have been issued by the company to pilots that use the airspace for flight activities as well as marine safety notices. Temporary airspace and marine restrictions will be effect during the launch window to ensure public safety.


