Maritime Launch Services Submits Proposal for a Spaceport to Nova Scotia Environment Department

Maritime Launch Services will hear back sometime this summer in regards to its environmental

assessment.

MLS registered its Canso spaceport facility for environmental assessment on July 4. Nova Scotia Environment Minister Margaret Miller will render her decision on or before August 23. The Environment Department will accept public comments on the registration until August 3.

Construction on the project is expected to last 18 months, followed by six months of commissioning. In May, MLS CEO Steve Matier said they would like to see construction begin next spring with the ultimate goal of a 2021 launch. MLS selected a site near the Canso-Hazel Hill as the site for its rocket launch facility in 2017.

The Department of Environment Web site describes the project as a private commercial launch site, located approximately 2-3 kilometers south of Canso. The Web site also states the main project includes a launch control center, as well as a horizontal integration facility and a vertical launch area connected by a 2.4 kilometers transportation route, including a road and a railway.