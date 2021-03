The Maritime League of Legends Tour is looking to return to competition in 2021 after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tour will visit six race tracks between the three Maritime Provinces in 2021. The tentative schedule includes stops at Riverside International Speedway for the IWK 250 Super Weekend on Friday, July 23rd and during The Grass Roots Racing Extravaganza on Saturday, August 21st.

The 2021 schedule is subject to change without notice.