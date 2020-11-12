Maritime Motorsports Pioneer Ernie MacLean Passes

A leader in Maritime motorsports has died. Ernie MacLean, the founder and long-time President of the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame passed away on Wednesday. He was 84.

MacLean’s career in racing spanned more than six decades. He and his wife Winona operated New Brunswick’s River Glade Speedway from 1964 until 1994. He was also instrumental in forming the MASCAR Tour in the 1980’s. In 1984 he was named Canadian Promoter of the Year. MacLean was inducted into the Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2000. In 2010, MacLean and his wife Winona were inducted together into the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame.