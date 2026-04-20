Maritime Municipal Electrical Utilities Receive Federal Funding

The Maritime Municipal Electric Utility Alliance secured federal funding for a project worth $505,000 to strengthen grid modernization and clean energy planning across its nine member utilities in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

The MMEUA includes municipal utilities in the Towns of Antigonish, Mahone Bay, Riverport, Berwick and Lunenburg in Nova Scotia.

The Government of Canada, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), is making a non-repayable contribution of $420,750 toward the initiative to help community-owned utilities plan smarter, invest more strategically, and develop new programs to help customers make the switch to cleaner, lower-cost electricity.

A release from the alliance states the work means more reliable service, expanded electrification options, and utilities that are better equipped to keep rates competitive and infrastructure resilient.