Maritime AllStar Sportsman Series to be launched in 2022; Riverside International Speedway to be Anchor Track

Riverside International Speedway in James River, will be the anchor track for the inaugural

season of the Maritime AllStar Sportsman Series in 2022.

The high banks of Riverside will host three races, Sydney Speedway, Lake Doucette Motor Speedway in Salmon River near Digby and Centre for Speed in Shediac, New Brunswick will have one race each.

Preliminary indications show more than 20 teams are interested in being part of the series, including Maritime Motorsports Legend Frank Fraser of Shubenacadie who will run at select events.

The first race of the series will be held at Riverside as part of the IWK 250 weekend July 21st to 23rd with a $3,000 to win feature. Other dates in the series will be announced later.

This is a continuation of the NAPA Sportsman Series that has been at Riverside for the past several years. While it expands the schedule and race locations, its rules will be similar with slight changes to attract competitors from throughout the Maritime provinces. Rules and procedures will be announced early in the New Year