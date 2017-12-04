Mary Coyle Appointed to the Senate

The Executive Director of St. FX University’s Frank McKenna Centre for Leadership, Mary Coyle, has been appointed to the Senate. Coyle, a former director of the university’s Coady International Institute, was one of two independent Senators named to the Upper Chamber by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today. Coyle has long championed women’s leadership, gender equality, and the rights of Indigenous Peoples. Aside from her work at St. FX, Coyle has also been an advisor and facilitator for a number of organizations, including the Haitian Centre for Leadership and Excellence and the Friends United Indigenous Arts and Culture Initiative. She also played a key role in the the establishment of the Stephen Lewis Foundation and Romeo Dallaire Child Soldiers Initiative and the Indian School of Microfinance for Women

Also appointed to the Senate is Mary Jane McCallum of Manitoba, an advocate for social justice, who has provided vital dental and health services to northern, First Nations and Indigenous communities throughout her career.