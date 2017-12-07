Mary Coyle preparing for new role an Independent Member of the Senate
Posted at 1:46 pm on December 7, 2017 | Filed Under: News
Nova Scotia’s newest Senator will be quickly getting to work. Mary Coyle, who was appointed to Canada’s Upper Chamber on Monday, will be sworn next
Mary Coyle
Wednesday in Ottawa. Coyle says she will then be ushered to her seat in time for the afternoon sitting. Coyle says there are a number of priorities she will be bringing to the table as she assumes her new role.
Coyle says other priorities include women’s rights, women’s leadership and gender equality.
Coyle says she will be looking to her friends and peers in Nova Scotia and Antigonish for their advice.
Coyle says she’s had the opportunity to get a sense of her new role by getting to know several former Senators, including Allan J. MacEachen, John Stewart, Al Graham, Sister Peggy Butts and Romeo Dallaire.