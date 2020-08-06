Mary Farrell to Seek Re-election on Antigonish Town Council

Antigonish Town councillor and Deputy Mayor Mary Farrell announced her candidacy for Councillor for the Town of Antigonish in the upcoming municipal election set for October 17th.

First elected in 2016, Farrell worked with council to improve the town, chairing the Parks and Recreation Committee, and serving on the Accessibility Committee, Police and Licensing Committee, Beautification and Land Rehabilitation Committee as well as the Antigonish Town and County Crime Prevention Association. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of the R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home.

Farrell sat on the Organizing Committee for the 2018 National Special Olympic Summer Games and chaired the Opening and Closing Ceremonies. In 2019, council elected her as deputy mayor.

Farrell is a small business owner who says she understands the importance of local commerce. As a member of the Organizing Committee for the Special Olympics, she is particularly proud of the positive economic impact the Games had on the local economy in 2018.