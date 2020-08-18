Mary MacLellan to Seek Re-Election in Antigonish County’s District 1

Mary MacLellan, who represented constituents in Antigonish County’s District 1 for the past 28 years, is re-offering for a seat on municipal council in the upcoming municipal election on October 17.

MacLellan serves council on numerous boards including the Pictou- Antigonish Library, she chairs the RK Mac Donald Nursing Home Board, is an executive member of ACALA, and chairs Municipal Planning Advisory Committee.

MacLellan lobbied steadily for improved connectivity for all residents of district 1.Through her efforts and with strong municipal support, district 1 has been identified as a priority and work has begun on Nova Scotia Broad Band Initiative, with a completion date in March, 2021.

A dedicated supporter of community volunteer initiatives, MacLellan is a founding member of two Community Economic Development Associations in the Cape George and Arisaig areas. Through municipal programs she has been able to financially support many community volunteer projects. If re-elected, she plans to continue to pursuing improved cell phone coverage for District 1 and to continue to be a strong voice on municipal council in order to maintain Antigonish County’s low tax rates.