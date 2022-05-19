Mask Requirement at Schools to End Beginning Tuesday

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development announced it will remove the mask requirement in Nova Scotia’s public schools beginning Tuesday.

Becky Druhan, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, stated masks will continue to be recommended and that those students, staff, outside service providers, volunteers and visitors who choose to wear a mask will be supported.

Druhan stated masks helped schools mitigate the impact of COVID-19’s sixth wave. But as warmer weather approaches in June and classes can spend more time outdoors, and with Nova Scotia’s health data and school attendance data improving, she said now is the time to make masks optional in schools.

Students, staff and visitors are also asked to continue to follow core public health measures, including getting vaccinated if eligible, staying home if feeling unwell, following the COVID-19 daily checklist, and washing and sanitizing hands frequently.