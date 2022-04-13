Mask Requirement to remain at Schools until at least May Long Weekend

The mask requirement at Nova Scotia’s public schools will remain in place until at least the May long weekend.

Education Minister Becky Druhan says students, staff, outside service providers , volunteers and visitors must continue to wear a mask during school instructional hours and on school buses. A supply of masks will continue to be available to students and staff, and rapid testing kits will also to be provided to students and staff as needed.

The minister states throughout the pandemic her department has worked with Public Health to keep kids in schools. She says that approach has allowed Nova Scotia to keep schools open for most of the year and allowed students to continue in-person learning.

Druhan says the decision to require masks in schools will be re-assessed closer to May 20th.

Students, staff and visitors are also asked to continue to follow public health measures, including getting vaccinated if eligible, staying home if feeling unwell, following the COVID-19 daily checklist and washing and sanitizing hands frequently.