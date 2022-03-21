Masking to Remain at St. FX University

With a number of provincial health restrictions easing today, St.FX president Dr. Andy Hakin said the local university will maintain its masking policy. This means masks are mandatory with some exceptions, including residences and some closed events.

Hakin said while the provincial mask regulations are ending, Covid 19 is still around. Hakin said there is noting magical about March 21, calling it an arbitrary date. As people have learned, he said, all things are liable to change if the epidemiology changes in the province and the university is trying to be careful moving forward.