Masks will be Mandatory in Indoor Public Places

Premier Stephen McNeil and the province’s Chief Medical of Health, Dr. Robert Strang have

announced that masks will become mandatory in most indoor public places beginning next Friday, July 31st.

McNeil says as we open our economy, schools and communities we must continue to be vigilant to minimize the impact of a second wave of COVID-19.

Indoor public places where masks must be worn include retail businesses and shopping centres, personal services such as hair and nail salons and body art facilities. Other places masks must be worn are restaurants and bars except when eating or drinking, churches, movie theatres and concerts, recreation facilities such as a gym, pool or indoor tennis facility, common areas of office buildings, public areas of a university or college campus and train and bus stations.

Children under two are exempt as well as children aged two to four when their caregiver cannot get them to wear a mask. People with a valid medical reason for not wearing a mask are exempt