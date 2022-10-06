Massachussetts Man Dies in Drowning on the Margaree River

There’s been a drowning in the Margaree River near Margaree Forks. RCMP say late Tuesday afternoon at around 5:45 p.m., officers, fire department officials and EHS were called to a report of two men in distress.

When officers arrived they learned that the Margaree Forks Volunteer Fire department had managed to pull two Massachussetts men, who had been fishing, from the water.

A 63-year-old man was being treated for signs of exposure, while CPR was being conducted by firefighters and EHS on a 73-year-old man who was unconscious. The 73-year-old man could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the scene.