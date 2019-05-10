Matt MacPherson Assigned as a Linesman to NHL’s Eastern Conference Final

Antigonish native and NHL Linesman Matt MacPherson will be officiating in the third round of

the playoffs. MacPherson has been assigned the Eastern Conference Final between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes.

MacPherson has been a linesman in 547 NHL regular season games including the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium. He also has worked more than 40 playoff games .In the 2018 post-season, MacPherson was one of four linesman to officiate the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals.