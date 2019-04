Antigonish native Matt MacPherson will be a linesman in the first round of the Stanley Cup

Playoffs. MacPherson has officiated in 34 post-season games so far, including last year’s Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights. MacPherson has also logged 547 regular season games.

Another Nova Scotia official headed to the playoffs is Truro’s Jon McIsaac, who will be a referee. MacIsaac has officiated in 255 regular season games