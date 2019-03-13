Matt Minglewood Band to Perform at a Tailgate Party for IWK 250 at Riverside International Speedway

The Matt Minglewood Band is coming to Riverside International Speedway this summer.

The long-time east coast entertainer will perform a two-hour concert at the IWK 250 Tailgate Party on July 18 as a lead up to the IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis.

A Cape Bretoner, Minglewood many accomplishments include two Lifetime Achievement Awards, an Honorary Doctorate with the College of Cape Breton, and a recipient of the Queens Jubilee Medal for his contribution to Canadian Music.

The IWK 250 TestFest runs between 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on July 18. Admission to the grandstand is free during the practice session, after which the stands are cleared in preparation for the Tailgate Party, expected to start between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Admission to the Tailgate Party is included with the IWK 250 Weekend Pass, which is now available for purchase online at www.RiversideSpeedway.ca. Those who just want to see the concert can purchase a ticket online starting in mid-June or at the gate on July 18.

The IWK 250, which runs on July 20, is a championship points race with the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour. Since 2007, the IWK 250 has helped raise awareness and more than $450,000 for the IWK Foundation.