Yard Sale at 14 North Shamrock Estates, Antigonish, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Household items, moving sale. Rain or shine!
Late Bus: 318, Antigonish East, Carmen Samson, East Antigonish Education Centre / Academy, 30 minutes late this morning due to mechanical issues.
Port Hawkesbury’s mayor says she’s excited about the possibilities the town can experience within the Pan Cape Breton Food Hub. Town officials heard a presentation from the Food Hub Co-Op during their regular council meeting on Tuesday night, in which the group explained they hadn’t been as present in Port Hawkesbury as they’d like but […]
The mayor of Port Hawkesbury says town officials are close to finalizing their 2019-20 budget. Officials with the town began their budget deliberations prior to their previous fiscal year ending at the end of March. After May’s regular council meeting Tuesday night, Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, the town’s mayor, said there are always things to talk about […]
PHAST age group swimmers were deployed across the province the weekend of May 4th and 5th with 3 AAA swimmers recording impressive finishes at Dalplex, while 11 AA swimmers were making waves at the Acadia pool in Wolfville. AA action in Wolfville saw Hannah Austen placed 6th in the 50m Freestyle, 4th in the 200m […]