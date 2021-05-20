GIRL – Tiffany and Grant Boudreau, Port Hawkesbury
There are 65 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The number of new cases, active cases and hospitalizations are all down in the latest figures from the Provincial Health and Wellness department. http://bit.ly/3oAtJ3w
Municipality of the District of Guysborough Council would like to meet with the CEO of the Eastern Counties Regional Library and the Chair of the ECRL board. http://bit.ly/3ox3ye5
St. FX University Captures Four National Awards from the Can...3:56 pm | Read Full Article
St. FX University’s Advancement Department has picked up four national awards. The honours come from the Canadian Council for the Advancement of Education. The CCAE’s 2021 Prix d’Excellence Awards recognizes best practices in fundraising, alumni relations and communications at advancement departments across the country. St. FX won a gold award for the Best Fundraising Initiative […]
Province Identifies 65 New Cases of COVID-193:43 pm | Read Full Article
New cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia are dropping. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say there are 65 new infections in Nova Scotia. On Wednesday, the province reported 83 new cases. Forty-one of the new cases are in Central Zone, fifteen are in Eastern Zone, seven in Northern Zone and two in Western Zone. […]
Novas U15 Announce Year End Award Winners9:54 am | Read Full Article
The Novas of the Nova Scotia Under 15 Major Hockey League have announced their year-end award winners. Riley Sampson captured two honours, Leading Scorer and Most Valuable Player in the regular season. Most Improved Player was Carlin Samson, top Defensive Player was goaltender Rhyah Stewart, while Rookie of the Year was Brady Peddle. The MVP […]