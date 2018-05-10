Yard sale May 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 85 Keltic Drive, Judique. Household items including hockey gear, games, books and dishes.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Emergency crews are on the scene of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 7, just south of Antigonish. Traffic control is on the scene guiding traffic through the scene; expect delays.
National Nursing Week being Marked Locally10:44 am | Read Full Article
It’s National Nursing week in Canada. Andrew Heighton, facility manager with St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, said Nursing Week is a way to recognize the hard work and dedication nurses bring to the health care system every day. Heighton said it is important to recognize the people as well as the knowledge and expertise they bring […]
Police Charge 90-year-old man with 12 Counts8:54 am | Read Full Article
Richmond District RCMP say a 90-year-old man has been charged with 12 historical sexual offences against children alleged to have occurred between 1966 and 1986 on Isle Madame. Police say the charges against Delmore Boudreau of Petit-de-Grat were laid following an eight month investigation. Police began looking into the case after a victim came forward. […]
Jacob Czaja taken by the Ottawa Redblacks in CFL Draft12:18 pm | Read Full Article
One member of the St. FX Football X-Men was taken in the CFL Draft yesterday. Offensive Lineman Jacob Czaja was taken in the 8th round by the Ottawa Redblacks. Czaja was the only X-Men to be selected in the draft this year, and one of five AUS players chosen. Czaja was an AUS all-star the […]