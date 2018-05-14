A BOY born to Macy Delorey and Ryan O’Rourke of Canso
Nova Scotia Power Continuing work on Installing Lines on New...7:42 am | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia Power Inc. recently completed installing the first of what will be six power lines crossing the Strait Of Canso. Company spokesperson Tiffany Chase says over the last year NSPI worked on setting up a new high voltage transmission line across the Strait of Canso beside the existing line. Late last year, they completed […]
Cape Breton Highlands National Park planning Prescribed Fire...7:19 am | Read Full Article
As part of Cape Breton Highlands National Park’s conservation and restoration efforts, Parks Canada is planning to conduct a prescribed fire North of Ingonish, in the Warren Lake area. Parks Canada says the fire will start this evening and tomorrow, weather permitting. The fire is expected to last two or three days. Anne-Claude Pepin, a resource […]
Lee Anna Osei named new head coach of Basketball X-Women12:38 pm | Read Full Article
The St. FX Basketball X-Women have a new head coach. She’s Lee Anna Osei, currently the head coach of the Rise Centre Academy in Brantford, Ontario, which offers peak programming to elite athletes. She recently won the 2018 Prep School Coach of the Year award. Osei led her team to an 18-and-3 record in the […]