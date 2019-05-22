GIRL – Caitlin and Blair Vanoirschot, Ashdale
A Number of Capital Projects Planned in New Antigonish Town ...8:53 am
Antigonish Town Council has approved a budget of $10.67 million and a $3 million capital plan. The budget also holds the line on property tax rates; the residential rate is $1.09 per $100 of assessment while the commercial is $2.61; both unchanged from last year. Sewer rates will rise $8.19 on the average resident’s quarterly […]
Antigonish County Adopts $15 million Budget, No Tax Rate Inc...8:40 am
The county’s tax rates aren’t going anywhere. During last night’s regular monthly meeting of council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, members voted to keep the residential tax rate at 88 cents per $100 of assessment and the commercial tax rate at $1.46 per $100 of assessment. This marks the eleventh year in […]
Sports Roundup May 205:44 am
The Toronto Raptors have guaranteed themselves a trip back to Milwaukee after taking Game 3 of the N-B-A’s Eastern Conference final. Kawhi Leonard scored eight of his game-high 36 points in double-overtime to lead the Raptors to a 118-112 victory over the Bucks. Pascal Siakam delivered 25 points and 11 rebounds as Toronto cut Milwaukee’s […]