GIRL – Brittany and Devin Landry, Rocky Bay D’Escousse
Lost: Sum of money lost between Columbus Field and Ron Macgillivray self storage on St Andrews St in Antigonish. If found please call 902-870-4353 or the Maritime Inn 902-863-4001 and ask for room 212.
There are 65 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The number of new cases, active cases and hospitalizations are all down in the latest figures from the Provincial Health and Wellness department. http://bit.ly/3oAtJ3w
Province announces Two Deaths, 84 New COVID-19 Cases3:01 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness is reporting Nova Scotia 84 new cases of COVID-19 and 197 recoveries today. The province also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths. There are 66 new cases in Central Zone, 11 in Eastern Zone, six in Northern Zone and one in Western Zone. There is community spread […]
Gasoline Price Holds Steady, Diesel down Less than a Cent9:45 am | Read Full Article
For the second week in a row, there’s no change in the price of gasoline. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline is holding steady with the minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded remaining at $1.29.7 in the eastern mainland and $1.30.5 on Cape Breton. The […]
Novas U15 Announce Year End Award Winners9:54 am | Read Full Article
The Novas of the Nova Scotia Under 15 Major Hockey League have announced their year-end award winners. Riley Sampson captured two honours, Leading Scorer and Most Valuable Player in the regular season. Most Improved Player was Carlin Samson, top Defensive Player was goaltender Rhyah Stewart, while Rookie of the Year was Brady Peddle. The MVP […]