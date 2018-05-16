Yard sale May 19 at 10 a.m. at Civic #16726, Highway 316, Country Harbour (across the road from the Anglican Church).
Residents of Pinevale Road in Antigonish County are seeking improvements to their road. More than 100 residents have signed a petition. https://t.co/dFZN5LdwI1
In recent months the County of Antigonish had questions to province officials about several roads in the municipality. The county received an answer from Transport Minister and Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie MLA Lloyd Hines. https://t.co/liDRWADtCw
RCMP to step up Check Points during Canada Road Safety Week11:26 am | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia RCMP plan to conduct checkpoints during Canada Road Safety Week, which runs May 15 to 21, and National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day, which falls on May 19. Sgt. Andrew Clarke of the Nova Scotia RCMP said officers are asking motorists to take all necessary precautions while on the road. Clarke said police are targeting these items as they […]
Antigonish County Warden welcomes Expansion of Ecole Acadien...10:42 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said he is pleased with the news of Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet receiving a major expansion. McCarron says the upgrade will address the growing population at the school. Work on the expansion is tentatively set to begin next year. The Provincial Education Department stated the plan is to add six classrooms and two […]
X-Men Football announces Kicker William Fay from Massachuset...12:53 pm | Read Full Article
StFX Football head coach Gary Waterman recently welcomed Massachusetts native William Fay to the StFX family. The XMen football team announced Fay as a committed recruit for the 2018 football season and beyond. Fay, a kicker, is expected to move to Antigonish from his hometown of West Roxbury, Massachusetts where he attends Catholic Memorial high […]