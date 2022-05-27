GIRL – Chelsey Holmes and Nicholas Martell, Louisdale
A new mini-series from Nova Scotia Summer Fest featuring songs and stories from East Coast artists has filmed its first season, and there are already plans for another. http://bit.ly/3lRJP8c
One goes down, the other goes up. The price of gasoline falls less than one cent a litre while diesel climbs 1.6 cents. http://bit.ly/3LR8dBx
Nova Scotia Agriculture Minister and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow hosted his Atlantic counterparts at a meeting in Halifax on Thursday. Topics of discussion included approaches for the next agricultural policy framework. It is being developed by the federal, provincial and territorial governments to provide agricultural policy and programming. It will replace the Canadian Agriculture Program, […]
Episodes of a new mini-series on Bell Media from Nova Scotia Summer Fest have been recorded with another season in the works. The three installments of “Songs and Stories” was filmed last week at Crystal Cliffs. The Founder and Executive Director of Nova Scotia Summer Fest Association Ray Mattie says Bell is very pleased with the product. […]
Local Mixed Martial Artist Rory Gillis prepares for bout in ...10:11 am | Read Full Article
Local mixed martial artist Rory Gillis is ready to test his skills in the octagon. Gillis is on the Fight League Atlantic 4 card, set for June 11 at the Tantramar Civic Centre in Sackville, NB. He was set to fight in the last event by the promotion, run by local Derek Clarke, but an […]