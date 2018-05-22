Multi-family yard sale May 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 498 Clydesdale Road.
Friends of Antigonish Library and St. Martha's Hospital Auxiliary Giant Book Sale
The giant book sale is coming back for another round. Friends of the Antigonish Library and the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Auxiliary are hosting their Giant Book sale on June 2, running from 10-3 at the People’s Place Library in Antigonish. Sarah Armstrong, chair of the Friends of the Antigonish Library, said FOAL partnered with […]
Police lay charges following Canso Home Break-In
Guysborough District RCMP say a 26-year-old Little Dover man is facing multiple charges following an incident at a Canso home on Sunday afternoon. Police say they received a call of a man breaking into a home, and assaulting both occupants of the dwelling before leaving. The victims, a 55-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman weren’t […]
X-Men Hockey's Jagger Dirk signs AHL Contract with Utica Comets
St. FX X-Men Hockey Defenceman Jagger Dirk has a pro contract. Dirk has signed a one year American Hockey League deal with the Utica Comets, the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks. In March, Dirk had an amateur try-out with the AHL’s Bighamton Devils. He played seven games with the Devils and registered one point. […]