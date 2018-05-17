Multi-family yard sale May 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. at 81 Church Street, Antigonish. Proceeds to benefit Children’s Place Daycare and Learning Centres.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
A former chair of the board for Early Childhood Intervention in Nova Scotia says service has improved following a new governance model almost three years ago.https://t.co/mR8ieIHydU
Former chair of Early Childhood Intervention Board Pleased w...1:29 pm | Read Full Article
The past chair for the provincial board for early childhood intervention says the service has grown since the agencies were consolidated by the province almost three years ago. The province restructured the 17 programs into one provincial board with 17 sites. It is now known as Nova Scotia Early Childhood Development Intervention Services Dr. Gerry Kysela, […]
Province provides $1.2 million for skills development and ed...1:11 pm | Read Full Article
Several local groups are among 34 organizations in the province that will benefit from a 1.2 million dollar provincial program aimed at building skills and community recreational opportunities for people living with disabilities. The province is giving grants totalling up to 50-thousand dollars to support recreation, employment and day programming. GOALS in Guysborough will receive […]
X-Men Football announces Kicker William Fay from Massachuset...12:53 pm | Read Full Article
StFX Football head coach Gary Waterman recently welcomed Massachusetts native William Fay to the StFX family. The XMen football team announced Fay as a committed recruit for the 2018 football season and beyond. Fay, a kicker, is expected to move to Antigonish from his hometown of West Roxbury, Massachusetts where he attends Catholic Memorial high […]