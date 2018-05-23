Antigonish Garden Club Plant Sale May 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the The John Paul Center, Main Street, Antigonish.
A national championship team, two players and a coach with local ties are among the finalists for a provincial sports awards this week. https://t.co/yWPzagtTzG
The Strait Regional Centre for Education says four of its students attended the Canada Wide Science Fair in Ottawa recently. https://t.co/O9AZREXu39
12:24 pm
The Strait Regional Centre for Education congratulated four students who competed at the Canada Wide Science Fair in Ottawa over the weekend. Dr. JH Gillis students Taylor Smith, Lyza Ells, and Ozan Urkmez and Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy student Caroline MacKeen all took part in the event. Urkmez took home a bronze medal for his […]
11:53 am
Several local priests will be on the move this summer, re-locating to new parishes, while several others are retiring. Antigonish Bishop Brian Dunn announced pastoral appointments this week. Two local priests have retired in recent months, including Reverend Hughie D. MacDonald at Stella Maris in Creignish and Father Joe MacKenzie, pastor in churches in Louisdale, […]
8:49 am
Athletes and officials with ties to Northeastern Nova Scotia are in the running for provincial sport awards. Sport Nova Scotia has announced its finalists for its Support-4-Sport Awards, recognizing the province’s greatest athletes, teams, coaches, officials and volunteers in amateur sport over the past year. Among the local nominees are the Cape Breton West Islanders […]