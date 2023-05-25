Listen Live
Local Tourism Operators receive Federal Funding2:18 pm | Read Full Article
Yesterday, ACOA minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor announced over $6.3 million in Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) support to 53 tourism related projects businesses and organizations across Nova Scotia. In Inverness, Whale Cove Summer Village Limited recevied $500,000, the Aberdeen Motel received $75,000, Les Cabaneaux Vacances JS du Banc recevied $60,000, and the Mabou River Inn got $100,000. […]
Strait Area Chamber of Commerce holds AGM and Gala Awards Di...12:23 pm | Read Full Article
The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual general meeting gala dinner and awards night yesterday at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. The NSCC Leadership award went to Boyd MacIntyre, a second year marine engineering student. The AGM’s President’s Award went to past president Bob MacEachern. The Cultural award of merit recipient is Paula […]
John Stevens Returns to St. FX as an Assistant Coach, Assist...9:47 am | Read Full Article
STFX X-Men Football head coach Gary Waterman announced John Stevens is returning to the coaching staff this fall, assisting with the offensive line. Coach Stevens returns to the STFX University campus after a 20 year hiatus, entering into his 36th year of coaching with extensive experience in U SPORTS football. He has served as Head Coach, […]