Yard Sale May 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 32 Brookside Way.
St. Mary’s River Smokehouses to cease production, 18 j...12:57 pm | Read Full Article
St. Mary’s River Smokehouses in Sherbrooke is closing. The owner of the facility, Cooke Aquaculture says production of smoked salmon at the Guysborough County facility will be relocated to the Atlantic Fish Specialities plant in Charlottetown at the end of June. Company spokesperson Joel Richardson says an opportunity for increased operational efficiencies and utilitizing more […]
Gasoline and Diesel increase by 1.4 cents a litre7:47 am | Read Full Article
The price at the pump keeps climbing. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Both gasoline and diesel rose 1.4 cents a litre. The miniumum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.34.7 in the eastern mainland and $1.35.5 on Cape Breton. For diesel, the minimum price is […]
Antigonish Native Matt MacPherson to Patrol the Lines in the...6:52 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish native Matt MacPherson was one of four linesman selected to officiate the Stanley Cup Final series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals. MacPherson joined the NHL officials association in 2011 and has since worked 473 regular season games and 31 playoff matches as a linesman. The finals kickoff Monday in Las Vegas. […]