Happy Birthday, Katie MacDonald of Erinville, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats
Late Bus: 132, Inverness, Audrey Spooney, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy, 60 minutes late this morning.
Bishop Brian Dunn announces Pastoral Appointments7:11 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish Bishop Brian Dunn has announced a number of appointments for the diocese set to take effect by Jun 26 unless otherwise stated. Rev. Paul Abbass will retire from pastoral ministry. Rev. Bedford Doucette will become Diocesan Master of Ceremonies, effective September 21, 2019. Rev. Conrad Edwards, Pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Port Hawkesbury, will […]
Liscombe Lodge Menu1:14 pm | Read Full Article
Looking for a delicious meal that the whole family can enjoy? Check out Liscombe Lodge’s 2019 menu below! Liscombe Lodge is located at 2884 Nova Scotia Trunk 7, Liscomb Facebook Twitter
Sports Roundup – May 266:41 am | Read Full Article
Kawhi Leonard had 27 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Toronto Raptors into the N-B-A Finals for the first time with a 100-94 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Raptors overcame a 15-point deficit to win the series in six games and will host the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the N-B-A […]