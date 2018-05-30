Listen Live
Engineering Firm Hired for Melford Atlantic Gateway Terminal...2:20 pm | Read Full Article
A local terminal project has an engineering firm and is looking to clear land for the site this fall. Melford Atlantic Gateway recently picked Colorado’s BergerABAM as the engineering firm for the proposed Container Terminal and Logistics Park project in Guysborough county near Port Hawkesbury. Richie Mann, vice president of marketing and government relations for […]
St. FX Entrepreneurship Graduate Named Canada’s Woman ...1:57 pm | Read Full Article
A recent St. FX University Entrepreneurship graduate and Antigonish native has received a national award. Hannah Chisholm, who received her degree this spring, won the HSBC Woman Leader of Tomorrow award at the recent Enactus Canada National Exposition in Toronto. Enactus Canada helps students develop their entrepreneurial and leadership skills. Chisholm launched an Enactus program at St. FX to […]
Two Local Hockey Players win Provincial Sport Awards10:56 am | Read Full Article
Two athletes with local connections have picked up provincial sport awards. At the Support-4-Sport Awards ceremony Saturday night Blayre Turnbull of Stellarton, a member of the Canadian Olympic Hockey Team was named Female Team Athlete of the Year. Drake Batherson, who grew up in the Antigonish Minor Hockey system, won the Male Team Athlete of […]