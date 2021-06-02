BOY – Katia Cyr Levec and Patrick Daetwyler, North Grant
Province announces Two COVID-19 Deaths and 17 New Cases of t...3:32 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial Health and Wellness department officials are reporting two deaths related to COVID-19. The two men, both in their 60’s, died in Central Zone. There are also 17 new cases of COVID-19 and 72 recoveries. Twelve of the cases are in Central Zone; eight of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, two […]
Port Hawkesbury seeks Committee of Municipal Funding Partner...10:25 am | Read Full Article
The Town of Port Hawkesbury is hoping to form a committee of municipal funding partners for the Strait Area Pool. During last night’s regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council, Deputy Mayor Blaine MacQuarrie wanted to know if discussions started with the municipalities of Inverness and Richmond counties over their contributions to the pool. […]
Cape Breton West Islanders hand out End of Season Awards4:02 pm | Read Full Article
The Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia Under 18 Major Hockey League have announced their award winners for this past season. Sharing the team’s Most Valuable Player Award are team captain James Beaton and goaltender Adam Tkacz (Catch), while the Playoff MVP is Bryce Thomson. Most Improved Player is Kevin Walker, Top Defenseman […]