BOY – Morgan Boutilier and Richie Boyd, St. Peters
Sunday was the final Convocation @stfxuniversity for its President Kent MacDonald. He used his final address to graduates to illustrate the power of its alumni in recruiting students to the university. https://t.co/wFi18Yh4eQ
Letter of Support from Inverness County to Northern Pulp dea...12:39 pm | Read Full Article
Inverness Council got some pushback at its recent meeting regarding a letter of support sent to the province on behalf of Northern Pulp, the Pictou-based pulp mill facing a January 2020 deadline to have a new effluent treatment facility built. Northern Pulp is looking for a one-year deadline extension. Heather Davis of the Healthy Forest […]
St. FX Presents Honourary Degrees to Sisters of the Congrega...11:09 am | Read Full Article
Leading psychiatrist, professor and Senator Dr. Stan Kutcher told St. FX graduates that instead of finding a job, they should find a vocation. That was his advice as he received an honourary degree from St. FX during spring convocation yesterday. Kutcher. a specialist in youth mental health, says the X-Ring should serve as a reminder […]
Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team Participate in a pair o...10:10 am | Read Full Article
PHAST age group swimmers were deployed across the province the weekend of May 4th and 5th with 3 AAA swimmers recording impressive finishes at Dalplex, while 11 AA swimmers were making waves at the Acadia pool in Wolfville. AA action in Wolfville saw Hannah Austen placed 6th in the 50m Freestyle, 4th in the 200m […]