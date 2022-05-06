BOY – Kelsey Matthews and Dylan Landry, Petit DeGrat
Registration is now open for all 2022 Summer Camp offerings!
➡️ http://goxgo.ca/sportscamps for more info or to register online.
Gasoline has jumped by 11.2 cents a litre; diesel drops by 5.6 cents in the weekly setting by the Utility and Review Board. http://bit.ly/3wclUFd
Lab Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 dropping in Nova Scotia, Hos...10:31 am | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Department of health and Wellness states this week’s COVID-19 summary shows a continued decrease in lab-confirmed cases in Nova Scotia since the peak of the sixth wave in early April. A release from the department states the data points to a stabilization in new long-term care cases and severe outcomes, although the […]
Guysborough County Housing Network Hosting Community Session...10:13 am | Read Full Article
The Guysborough County Housing Network is hosting community sessions regarding housing in the area. Network co-chair Nancy O’Regan said they have been gathering information over the last year on the trends impacting housing in Guysborough county, including a survey for apartment owners and are now doing one with renters. She said they also spoke with […]
Halifax and Moncton to host World Junior Hockey Championship...5:44 pm | Read Full Article
The 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships are coming to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Halifax and Moncton will serve as host cities for the tournament, to be played from December 26th, 2022 to January 5, 2023 at the Scotiabank Centre and the Avenir Centre. The 2023 tournament was scheduled to be held in Russia, but […]