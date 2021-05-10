BOY – Maranda MacDonald and Daniel MacDougall, Inverness
The Nova Scotia Health and Wellness department has identified 121 new cases of COVID-19 in the province. http://bit.ly/3uCJusO
Today is world Lupus Day, if you know someone who suffers from Lupus, show them some love today.
Province Announces 121 New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia2:08 pm | Read Full Article
There are 121 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials says there are 94 new infections in Central Zone, 16 in Eastern Zone, six in Western Zone and five in Northern Zone. There is community spread in Central Zone, The Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be monitored […]
Local Construction Companies Submit Low Bids11:24 am | Read Full Article
Two local companies submitted the lowest bids on construction contracts. S. W. Weeks Contracting posted the lowest estimate of $1.9 million for a project involving drainage, pulverization, gravelling asphalt concrete patching and repaving for two projects; one in Pictou County and the other in Colchester County. The contract is for a 7.1 kilometre section on […]
Local Cheer Team Excels at Nationals11:21 am | Read Full Article
The Richmond Cheer Athletics cheer team competed in the Canadian Cheerleading National Championship virtually in Niagara Falls over the weekend and posted impressive results. The Under 12 prep took home 2nd place, under 17 level 1 captured 1st place and under 17 level 2 also won first place as well. Members from the cheer team […]