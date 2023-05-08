Listen Live
News
Sports
Cancellations
St. FX Confers Honourary Degrees to Former Coady Director Jo...8:00 pm | Read Full Article
St. FX University conferred two honourary degrees at its Spring Convocation Sunday. At its morning convocation, St. FX presented a Doctor of Laws degree to former Coady Institute Director John Gaventa. Gaventa led the institute for four years, beginning in 2011. Gaventa, in accepting his honourary degree, acknowledged the many staff he worked with at the Coady in […]
University Faculty honoured for Outstanding Teaching and Res...7:38 pm | Read Full Article
Several members of the University faculty were recognized for outstanding teaching and research at St. FX University’s Spring Convocation. Three faculty members received Outstanding Teaching Awards, Dr. Mary Oxner in the Department of Accounting and Finance, Dr. Christina Holmes with the Interdisciplinary Health Program and the Biology Department’s Dr. Tamara Rodela. President’s Research Award recipients […]
Sports Roundup – May 76:01 am | Read Full Article
The Edmonton Oilers are returning home from Las Vegas with home-ice advantage in their second-round N-H-L playoff series after crushing the Golden Knights 5-1 to even up the best-of-seven series at 1-1. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each scored twice for the Oilers. Game 3 is Monday night in Edmonton. The Florida Panthers and Carolina […]