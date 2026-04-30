May 9th is Make Your Move Day in New Glasgow

The Town of New Glasgow proclaimed May 9 at Make Your Move Day for the town.
Mayor Nancy Dicks explained there will be a team at the Farmer’s Market on May 9 from 9 until 1 p.m. to offer more information about Make Your Move New Glasgow and help people sign up for the Make Your Move Challenge. She stressed the importance of moving to health and well-being.
As for the challenge, the mayor said there will be a friendly competition against other communities including Antigonish, Yarmouth, and Lockeport.