Mayfest, a fundraiser for St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Auxiliary declared a Success

Organizers behind Mayfest, an annual fundraiser for Saint Martha’s Regional Hospital, deemed the event a success.

The event, now in its 33rd year, raised approximately $40,000, with final numbers still being tallied. This is on par with previous events.

The funds went to the purchase of two EKG machines for St. Martha’s Regional Hospital. Organizer Gill Hillyard was grateful for the support of the people who came to enjoy Mayfest. The Auxiliary was appreciative of the response from the community with regard to donations of items ranging from cakes, plants household goods, as well as the many businesses who contributed prizes, and financial donations. The Sisters of Saint Martha were a major sponsor.

The four hour event, held at Bloomfield Center, St. FX University, entailed many hours of preparation and depends on the generosity of the community at large.