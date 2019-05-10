Mayfest Set for Saturday at St. FX University’s Bloomfield Centre

It’s Mayfest time again.

The event, a fundraiser for the St. Martha’s Auxiliary, is taking place tomorrow at St.FX’s

Bloomfield Centre from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.. Events will include an indoor fair with the cake walk, teddy bear clinic, kids games, Robocop with the RCMP, local fire departments and Sparky, amateur radio club, Science World exhibits, as well as plenty of food. Attic treasures and final offer tables, raffles, and more will also be on hand, thanks to the over 200 volunteers who help out at the event.

New this year is a special Mother’s Day promotion featuring chocolates donated by Peace By Chocolate. The chocolates will be up for sale in small units, for kids to give to their moms. They are also introducing a barbeque on the deck behind the Golden X Inn. There is no parking this year in front of Bloomfield this year so visitors will have to park in the back or at Lane Hall.

Pauline Liengme, who handles public relations for the St. Martha’s Auxillary, said everyone can find something interesting at the event.

The annual event, now in its 28th year, is the largest fundraiser for the auxillary, usually bringing in about $40,000. The money goes to a different cause each year. Liengme said they plan to buy an incubator for the neo-natal intensive care unit at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital with the proceeds.