Mayfest, The largest Fundraiser for St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Auxiliary to be held this Weekend

Mayfest 2025 is set to run Saturday, May 10, at StFX University’s Bloomfield Centre. Mayfest, in its 32nd year, is the largest fundraiser for the St. Martha’s Auxiliary. This year, they are raising money for an examination table and clinic chair for the ambulatory care department, with a price tag of around $35,000.

Organizer Judy MacKenzie said last year Mayfest garnered between $39,000-$40,000, with the goal of raising a similar amount this year.

The day of events includes a bake sale, a plant sale, cakewalk, Teddy Bear Clinic, straw draw, science centre, face painting, games, and more.

Drop-off times for plants, attic treasures, cakes, and baked goods is Thursday and Friday, May 8 and 9, from 9 until 6 p.m..