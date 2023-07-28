Mayor and Warden comment on Antigonish water upgrades

Federal, provincial, and municipal government representatives announced water upgrades for the town and county of Antigonish last Friday.

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish is expanding the St. Josephs and Lanark water systems to provide access to drinking water to more properties. The St. Josephs project includes about 40 undeveloped properties that cover more than 260 hectares. The Lanark project includes 10 existing residences, a business and about 15 undeveloped properties that cover more than 240 hectares.

County Warden Owen McCarron said both communities will be well served by the upgrades.

For the Town of Antigonish, they are upgrading the water main and sewer infrastructure along Bay and Main streets and building a stormwater sewer and curbs on both sides of the streets. The Province is contributing $822,000 to increase the capacity of the water main and sanitary systems to better serve the existing community and allow for future development.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher called it a big announcement for the town.

The federal government is committing $2.37 million to the projects announced on Friday, July 21.