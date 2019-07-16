Mayor Laurie Boucher says Federal Funding a Great Boost for Farmers’ Market

A new market building is on the way thanks in part to the federal government.

On Saturday, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announced $700,000 in funding for a new building for the Antigonish Farmers’ Market. The Municipality of the County of Antigonish and Antigonish Farmer’s Mutual Insurance both kicked in $200,000 while the Town of Antigonish offered $150,000. The Antigonish Farmers’ Market Association raised $102,000.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher called the funding a great boost for the Farmers’ Market.

Boucher said the new building will encourage people to shop local as well. She said it was nice to see the federal government recognize the importance of the market to the community.

The Antigonish Farmers’ Market currently attracts over 70,000 visitors with annual sales in excess of $1 million. The new building will allow the market to run year round, with room for more vendors who will have access to a new commercial kitchen